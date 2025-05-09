  1. Politics
May 9, 2025, 11:53 AM

FM spox:

Iran FM Araghchi to visit S Arabia, Qatar next week

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week on Sat. to hold high-profile talks with high-ranking officials of the two states.

Speaking in an interview with the reporters on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei revealed the upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday.

Turning to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of continuously strengthening relations with its neighbors, he announced that the Iranian foreign minister will travel to Riyadh on Saturday to meet and discuss with high-ranking Saudi officials.

The Iranian foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday evening to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Summit, Baghaei added.

