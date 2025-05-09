Iran FM Araghchi to visit S Arabia, Qatar next week

Speaking in an interview with the reporters on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei revealed the upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the neighboring countries of Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday.

Turning to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of continuously strengthening relations with its neighbors, he announced that the Iranian foreign minister will travel to Riyadh on Saturday to meet and discuss with high-ranking Saudi officials.

The Iranian foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday evening to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Summit, Baghaei added.

