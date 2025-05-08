  1. Video
May 8, 2025, 3:12 PM

VIDEO: FM Araghchi holds meeting with India President

VIDEO: FM Araghchi holds meeting with India President

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

News ID 231586

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed