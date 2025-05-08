https://en.mehrnews.com/news/231586/ May 8, 2025, 3:12 PM News ID 231586 Video Video May 8, 2025, 3:12 PM VIDEO: FM Araghchi holds meeting with India President TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. News ID 231586 کپی شد Related News Iran, India hold high-level talks on boosting cooperation Iran rejects involvement in plot to attack Israeli embassy Iran, India sign 3 cooperation documents Tags Iran India Iran-India Relations
