Iran, India hold high-level talks on boosting cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting New Delhi for high-level talks and to attend the 20th session of the Iran-India Joint Commission, met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today.

During the meeting, Araghchi emphasized the deep-rooted civilizational, historical, and cultural ties between Iran and India and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to expanding bilateral relations across various sectors.

Highlighting the importance of economic and trade relations, Araghchi stressed the need to advance implementation of the 10-year Chabahar cooperation agreement, calling it a key priority in bilateral ties. He called for utilizing the extensive capacities of the two nations to enhance economic cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction over the 20th Joint Commission session, he described it as a valuable opportunity to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

Araghchi also underscored the significance of peace and stability in South Asia for both Iran and the international community, expressing hope that recent tensions in the region would be resolved through foresight and responsible action by all parties involved.

The Indian Foreign Minister, for his part, welcomed the expansion of Iran-India relations in all areas of mutual interest and described the Joint Commission session as particularly important at this time. He reaffirmed India’s readiness to identify and activate diverse areas of cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen economic, trade, and transport ties and agreed on the importance of multilateral diplomacy through regional and international platforms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. They also supported trilateral or quadrilateral cooperation with other regional countries in areas of shared interest.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged views on the latest political and security developments in South Asia and West Asia, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to reduce tensions, safeguard peace and stability, and prevent further escalation of conflicts.

