Iran urges restraint as FM Araghchi arrives in India

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, upon arrival in the Indian capital, voiced hope that India and Pakistan would exercise restraint to avoid further tensions in the region.

Araghchi said his trip to India was part of a long-planned mission to convene the joint economic commission between the two countries.

He added that his delegation includes senior officials from Iran’s economic ministries, and that bilateral economic cooperation will be reviewed during the visit.

“At the same time,” he said, “we have always maintained political consultations with India on important regional and international matters. Given the current sensitive situation, these discussions will be more focused and will cover new dimensions.”

Araghchi stated that he will meet with his Indian counterpart to review regional issues, emphasizing Iran’s desire for de-escalation and peace.

“Our region needs calm, especially to expand economic cooperation among neighboring countries, and we hope this can be achieved,” he concluded.

