Pakistan downs 25 Israeli-made drones, 12 Indian UAVs

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – The Pakistani army announced it has shot down 12 Indian drones and 25 Israeli-made UAVs over the past two days amid growing tensions with New Delhi.

The Pakistani military spokesman stated in a Thursday press conference that over the past two days, 12 Indian drones have been intercepted in various regions, including near Karachi.

“We are currently collecting the wreckage from Karachi and Lahore,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen reported that the Pakistani army also shot down 25 Israeli-made drones launched by India on Wednesday night.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have significantly worsened following the Pahalgam incident.

