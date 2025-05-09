Iran urges de-escalation amid India-Pakistan clashes

In a phone call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday, Araghchi discussed the latest security developments in South Asia following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Araghchi traveled to India following a daylong visit to Pakistan, where he engaged in discussions with senior officials.

Tensions between the neighbors have escalated following a deadly terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, predominantly Hindu tourists.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and has called for an impartial international investigation.​

Referring to his discussions with Indian officials, Araghchi emphasized the importance of both parties' efforts to prevent further escalation and reduce tensions.

Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, outlined the current regional situation and explained his country's position.

Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan seeks no escalation of tensions with India.

India and Pakistan engaged in heavy artillery exchanges along their contested frontier early Wednesday, following New Delhi's launch of "Operation Sindoor," a series of missile strikes targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

