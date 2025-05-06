Drones, explosions hit Port Sudan airport

The strikes come a day after the country's main fuel depot was hit, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city, which had until Sunday been considered a safe-haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing a two-year war.

An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and plumes of smoke over the coastal city, one coming from the direction of the port and another from a fuel depot just south.

One drone struck "the civilian section of the Port Sudan airport", an airport official told AFP, two days after the facility's military base was first attacked in drone strikes the army blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

All flights were grounded at the war-torn country's main international port of entry, the source added.

Another drone targeted the main army base in the city centre, an army source said, while witnesses reported a nearby hotel was hit.

A third drone hit a fuel depot near the southern port in the densely populated city centre, where the UN, aid agencies, and hundreds of thousands of displaced people have relocated from Khartoum.

Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft fire from a military base.

