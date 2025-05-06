Israeli regime warns of imminent airstrike on Sanaa airport

In an extraordinary move, the Israeli military issued a direct warning in Arabic on Tuesday, calling on all individuals near Sanaa International Airport in Yemen to evacuate immediately, citing a potential threat to their safety, Ynet news reported.

“Urgent warning to everyone in the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport: We urge you to evacuate the airport area immediately and to warn others nearby to do the same. Failure to do so endangers your lives.”

This is while the media in the occupied territories have cited the tourism minister of the Zionist regime as describing the attacks on the Yemenis as futile and costly.

MNA