May 5, 2025, 7:18 PM

A smoke bomb thrown at Tusk feet in memorial events in Dutch

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – During the celebration of the Liberation Day of the Netherlands, a flare was thrown towards the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. The incident occurred when Tusk was supposed to light the "flame of liberation".

During the celebration of Liberation Day in the Netherlands, where Donald Tusk and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof were to light the so-called "flame of liberation", someone from the crowd threw a flare at the feet of the Polish Prime Minister. The head of the Polish government was immediately removed from the stage, UNN reported. 

On May 5, Donald Tusk took part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands, dedicated to the end of the German occupation.

During the ceremony, a flare fell at the feet of the Polish Prime Minister, thrown by someone from the crowd, some of whom held posters criticizing the war in the Gaza Strip. Tusk was immediately removed from the stage.

The publication notes that this incident may have been directed against the Polish Prime Minister. At the same time, during the previous part of the ceremony, when Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans was speaking, some people shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. Dutch media reported five arrests.

