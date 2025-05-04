Time bomb wrapped in 'Israeli' flag found south of Tel Aviv

According to Hebrew media reports, the suspicious object was found on Highway 431 and was later confirmed to be a bomb. The device was reportedly wrapped in an 'Israeli' flag, ROYA News reported.

In response, police closed the road, deployed reinforcements, and set up a wide security cordon to keep civilians away. Authorities also warned of the possible presence of additional explosive devices in the area.

Bomb disposal teams are continuing to inspect the scene, and investigations are underway to determine who planted the device and whether it is linked to a broader security threat, the report added.

MNA