May 5, 2025, 7:55 AM

Netanyahu disappointed over Trump's approach to Iran

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Israeli media reports reveal Netanyahu's dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s stance on Iran, citing contradictions between his rhetoric and actions.

A Hebrew-language newspaper has reported Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump's handling of Iran.

According to Israeli sources, cited by Al Jazeera, Netanyahu expressed disappointment in closed-door remarks regarding Trump’s policy on Iran. He reportedly told close associates that while Trump says on phone calls that "everything is fine" concerning Iran and Syria, his actions do not match his words.

Netanyahu also voiced deep concern over Trump’s support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, particularly on matters related to Syria.

Moreover, the criminal Israeli leader is reportedly unhappy with Trump's decision to pursue negotiations with Iran and offer concessions to Tehran.

