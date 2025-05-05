Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz prison closed in 1963

"Rebuild and open Alcatraz! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering. When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our country illegally. The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order, and justice," the president added, TASS reported.

The prison is located on the island of the same name in San Francisco Bay. Alcatraz was built on the island in 1912 and was completely filled with prisoners by 1920. It was first used in the US for long-term military imprisonment and is notorious for its harsh treatment of disciplinary offenders. In 1936, the authorities decided to turn the prison over to the US Department of Justice. Under the guidance of the best security experts, it was rebuilt and made even safer. Alcatraz was closed in 1963.

MNA/