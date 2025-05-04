Iran, S. Arabia stress preserving Syria territorial integrity

Mohammadreza Raouf Sheibani, Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Syrian affairs, held a meeting with Saudi deputy minister for political affairs, Saud Al-Sati in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the situation in Syria and the aggression by the Israeli regime.

The Iranian diplomat stressed the need for preserving unity and territorial integrity of Syria, condemning the destructive and destabilizing attacks and actions of the Zionist regime in Syria and the region.

Al-Sati, for his part, said that Saudi Arabia always insists on the territorial integrity, peace, and stability of Syria and condemns Israeli attacks on that country.

Sheibani has previously held discussions and consultations with officials from Russia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on the Syrian issue.

KI