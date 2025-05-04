Israeli forces kill 40 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Nine people were killed when a strike hit a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza; another six people died in a separate strike targeting a family home in the northern city of Beit Lahiya; six more died in a strike on a community kitchen in Gaza City, and an overnight attack on the Khan Younis refugee camp killed at least 11 people including three babies up to a year old, the officials said.

The ministry announced that the number of martyrs from the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 52,535.

The Palestinian medical institution also stated that the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the Strip has reached 118,491.

The ministry announced that the bodies of 40 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 125 people have also been injured during this period.

Following the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 2,436 people have been martyred and 6,450 injured since March 18, 2025.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip, the report added.

