Over the past two days, seven bodies were also recovered from the rubble from previous Israeli attacks on the territory, the ministry added.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed 52,495 people and wounded 118,366 since October 7, 2023, it said, Al Jazeera reported.

The toll since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18 has reached 2,396 killed and 6,325 wounded, the ministry added.

MNA