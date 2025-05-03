Iran condemns Israeli attack on flotilla carrying aid to Gaza

Depriving the wounded, sick, and grieving children and women of Gaza of food, water, and medicine is a clear example of a war crime and a crime against humanity, Esmaeil Baghaei underlined.

He denounced the Israeli drone attack on the Conscience Flotilla, which was carrying food and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in international waters off the coast of Malta.

Referring to the continuation of genocide in the Gaza Strip through bombing and imposing famine and starvation on the residents of the Strip, Baghaei stated that the Israeli attack on the flotilla is a heinous crime against the Palestinian people. He further described the Israeli attack as a terrorist act against maritime security and safety.

Considering the United States and other supporters of the Zionist regime as accomplices in these crimes, the spokesman emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran declares solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank and calls on the international community and Islamic countries to firmly condemn the Zionist regime and pave the way for ending the impunity of its officials and for their prosecution and punishment.

A ship carrying aid to Gaza in a bid to break Israel’s blockade was hit by drones in international waters off Malta, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the group that organized the mission.

The aid ship was bombed by drones and disabled off Malta as it was headed towards the Palestinian territory early on Friday.

