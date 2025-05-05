Four more killed in Israeli air attack near Khan Younis

One of the latest attacks hit the town of al-Qarara, killing at least one person and injuring another, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that Israeli military forces killed 40 Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Nine people were killed when a strike hit a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza; another six people died in a separate strike targeting a family home in the northern city of Beit Lahiya; six more died in a strike on a community kitchen in Gaza City, and an overnight attack on the Khan Younis refugee camp killed at least 11 people including three babies up to a year old, the officials said.

The ministry announced that the number of martyrs from the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 52,535.

Separate bombardment targeted a home in Khan Younis’s Maen area, killing three others, the report added.

MNA