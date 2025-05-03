US approves 310 mn of F-16 training package for Ukraine

The package included aircraft modifications, flight training, maintenance support, spare parts, ground handling equipment, and specialized software systems, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR Corporation are the deal's principal contractors. However, this package contained no actual aircraft, as the jets would be provided by NATO allies rather than directly from the United States, said the DSCA, Xinhua reported.

The support package followed an earlier 266.4 million-dollar F-16 sustainment agreement approved in December 2024 under the administration of Joe Biden, which provided mission planning systems and key maintenance equipment.

Several NATO members, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium, have collectively pledged 79 F-16s to Ukraine, with more deliveries expected throughout 2025.

