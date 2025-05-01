US, Ukraine sign minerals deal: Treasury Department

A Treasury Department press release said the two countries have agreed to establish a "United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund," referring to it as an "economic partnership." The statement did not include more detail about the agreement.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's economic development minister, confirmed that she signed the deal. In a series of posts on X written in Ukrainian, she described it as a 50/50 partnership between the US and Ukraine that includes development of mineral, oil and gas projects.

She said the deal would be funded through direct investment, future US aid and revenue from new mineral licensing deals — and does not set up any Ukrainian debt obligations.

According to a Ukrainian fact sheet, the US would contribute to the fund "either through direct financial input or through new military assistance," and the agreement "focuses on further, not past US military assistance." Ukraine would contribute 50% of any royalties from future — but not existing — oil, gas and mineral licenses.

MA/PR