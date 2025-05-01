  1. Politics
Jordan wins Trump aid carve-out for strategic projects

TEHRAN, May 1 (MNA) – Millions of dollars in US grants for Jordan's largest water desalination project abruptly dried up when President Donald Trump announced sweeping cuts to foreign aid in January.

Within two months, support was flowing again, a result of diplomacy that has arguably put the pivotal Middle Eastern state on more solid financial footing than before the US president's shock move to reshape global foreign aid in January, conversations with more than 20 sources in Jordan and the United States reveal, according to Reuters news agency.

Jordan - which stands behind only Ukraine, Israel and Ethiopia among the largest recipients of US aid globally - has won assurances from Washington that the bulk of financing worth at least $1.45 billion annually remains intact, including military and direct budgetary support, according to Reuters conversations with the sources.

