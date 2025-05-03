In a post on the X social media platform, Iran's foreign minister once again reiterated Tehran's right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle as a founding signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"I generally refrain from airing arguments on key negotiation elements through the media. What I will say is that repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts. As a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle," he wrote on an X post.

"Moreover, there are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons. Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations," he added.

"Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success."

"A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude."

