FM stresses Iran's right to enrichment in call with UN chief

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday evening Tehran local time.

In addition to exchanging views and consultations on regional and international developments, the top Iranian diplomat briefed the UN chief on the latest process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States and Oman's preparations for planning the next round of such talks.

Highlighting the responsible approach adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran in choosing a diplomatic path to resolve the fabricated crisis over Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he considered that going forward on that path requires serious will and realism on the part of the other side. He further stressed that "Iran, as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while it abides by its obligations, insists on benefiting from nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, which entails enrichment in the interest of its nation."

Araghchi pointed to the record of breaches of the commitments by the other side in dealing with Iran, stressing that achieving a balanced, fair, and enduring agreement requires the relevant parties to refrain from bringing up issues that are illegal and in violation of the NPT, as well as providing assurances about living up to the commitments to lifting of sanctions and securing Iran's economic rights.

The Iranian minister further said that, "The contradictory behaviors and statements from US officials,as they continue to add to sanctions and make threats against the Iranian nation, have intensified distrust and suspicion of America's seriousness in adopting the path of diplomacy."

Araghchi also pointed to holding several rounds of talks with the three major European powers, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom over the past year, emphasizing Tehran's readiness to continue engagement with the European side. He further expressed hope that those three countries will adopt a constructive approach towards the peaceful resolution of outstanding issues.

KI