May 3, 2025, 9:55 AM

Russian envoy stresses Iran's right to possess nuclear cycle

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, Mikhail Ulyanov, has stressed Iran's right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.

Ulyanov was commenting on the remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the same issue.

In a post on the X social media platform on Saturday, Araghchi wrote that as a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.

"Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success. A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude," he added.

"I would prefer to refrain from detailed comments at a sensitive stage of the talks, but Minster Araghchi is absolutely right. Under the #NPT States Parties don’t only take some basic obligations, but also get some basic rights that can’t be questioned," Ulyaov posted on X, reacting to Araghchi's remarks.

