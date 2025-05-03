Russian envoy stresses Iran's right to possess nuclear cycle

Ulyanov was commenting on the remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the same issue.

In a post on the X social media platform on Saturday, Araghchi wrote that as a founding signatory to the NPT, Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.

"Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success. A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude," he added.

"I would prefer to refrain from detailed comments at a sensitive stage of the talks, but Minster Araghchi is absolutely right. Under the #NPT States Parties don’t only take some basic obligations, but also get some basic rights that can’t be questioned," Ulyaov posted on X, reacting to Araghchi's remarks.

MP/