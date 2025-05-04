Trump seeks “total dismantlement” of Iran's nuclear program

In an interview with NBC, Trump called for the destruction of Iran's nuclear program, but added that he was willing to hear arguments about Iran's peaceful use of nuclear energy.

He told NBC News that his goal in discussions about a deal with Iran is “total dismantlement” of that nation’s nuclear program. And yet, he said he is willing to listen to arguments for allowing Iran to pursue civilian nuclear energy while ending its nuclear weapons program.

This is the first time that the US president has publicly called for the total destruction of Iran's nuclear program since returning to the White House in January.

Iran has constantly insisted that the country's right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and that its peaceful nuclear program and enrichment capability is a red line.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of indirect talks recently as mediated by Oman. The fourth round set for yesterday was postponed by the Omani mediators for logistical reasons.

MNA