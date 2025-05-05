BRICS news digest for the previous week

Iran’s foreign trade grows by 11% last year

At the end of the last Iranian calendar year (which concluded on 20 March), Iran’s foreign trade volume increased by US$130 billion, marking an 11 per cent growth compared to the previous year. This was announced by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, during the opening of the Seventh Export Potential Exhibition in Tehran, as reported by Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS.

According to the Minister, Iran continues to actively develop its foreign economic ties. Specifically, last year, the country’s non-resource exports amounted to 152 million tonnes of goods, valued at US$57.8 billion, while the trade balance (excluding gold imports) turned positive.

The Minister noted that the country’s leadership plans to increase non-resource exports by more than 23 per cent annually, actively exploring new markets in Africa, Western, Southern, and Southeast Asia.

Iran exports polymer products to South America for first time

Iran has successfully entered the South American market for the first time with its polymer exports, marking a significant milestone after over a decade of efforts. This is reported by Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS.

The Iranian government began exploring the potential of exporting polymer products to South American countries as early as 2011, but it wasn't until 2024 that these exports finally reached the region.

Although Iran had previously only succeeded in exporting chemical fertilizers to South America, the shift towards polymer exports represents a significant development. Such a move would alter profit margins for Iranian petrochemical exports. The marketing campaigns for various petrochemical products, including polymers, had already begun targeting countries in the region like Brazil and Argentina.

The successful shipment of polymer products to South America follows years of groundwork, with Iran’s petrochemical sector ramping up production capabilities. In recent years, Iran has seen substantial growth in its polymer industry, with polymers such as polyethylene now making a notable impact in global markets.



BRICS expresses condolences after explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port



The United Nations expressed condolences to the people and government of Iran. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stressed that the organisation stands in solidarity with the country at this difficult time.



Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep regret over the tragedy. The Russian leader emphasised his readiness to assist in dealing with the aftermath of the blast.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun expressed his sincere condolences to the Iranian government at a press conference. The Chinese side emphasised the country's support in this difficult moment.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also sent a telegram of condolences, expressing support for the Iranian people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.



President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko said in his message to Masoud Pezeshkian that he took this tragic news with deep sorrow and conveyed words of support to the families of the victims.



