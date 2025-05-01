Yemeni Leader calls US, its allies "Octopus of Evil"

Ansarullah Leader addressed the latest regional developments in a televised speech on Thursday.

In his speech, Al Houthi said that the Israeli forces ended lives of over 50 thousand Palestinians in 'clear genocide'.

He said that Israel uses starvation as a deadly weapon, is creating tragic and painful scenes of children in Gaza.

The Yemeni Leader warned that the Israeli regime seriously pursues the Judaization of Al-Quds and the annihilation of Al-Quds mosque.

Later, the Yemeni Leader also called the US and its allies "Octopus of Evil".

Al Houthi further said that the US andf Israel want Muslim community to be very weak and defenseless.

He warned the US and Israel launched both military wars and soft wars on Muslims.

MNA