Yemen bans US crude oil exports through Red Sea

Yemen’s Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said in a press statement on Saturday that the anti-US sanctions would take effect as of May 17.

The executive director of HOCC said the bans were levied as the “American enemy” continues to launch raids on various Yemeni provinces, targeting civilians and civilian objects, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, including women and children, according to Press TV.

“Just as the American enemy previously targeted the Ras Isa oil port in al-Hudaydah Governorate on April 17, 2025, targeting civilian facilities, workers, and employees, in a horrific crime that is considered one of the most heinous massacres committed against humanity, in an attempt to besiege the Yemeni people, the Republic of Yemen has the right to respond to the crimes, massacres, and war crimes committed by the American enemy against the Yemeni people, their infrastructure, and their capabilities,” the statement said.

“Therefore, a decision has been made to prohibit the export, re-export, transfer, loading, purchase, or sale of US crude oil (HS Code 2709.00) from US ports, whether directly or indirectly, including ship-to-ship transfers (STS), whether in whole or in part, including through third parties.”

The HOCC chief warned that companies violating the new oil export ban would be added to the list of aggressors against Yemen, saying vessels owned or operated by such companies will also be denied passage through critical regional waters, including the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.

The press statement added that exemptions would be considered for humanitarian purposes or for countries and companies that oppose US policies by submitting a request to the Yemeni government.

MNA