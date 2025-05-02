Yemen targets Haifa with hypersonic missile: military spox

Speaking in a televised speech on Friday, Yahya Saree said that the attack was carried out with a hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully hit its target.

This was the second attack by the Yemenis on the positions of the Israeli regime today.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces also indicated that these attacks are in response to the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, saying "These attacks forced millions of Zionists to flee to shelters."

The Yemeni army, which attacked an Israeli air base in the northwest of occupied Palestine at dawn today, attacked Israeli positions again a few hours later.

Israeli sources reported that following the attack, sirens were sounded in the occupied city of Haifa and its surrounding areas, and settlers were forced to flee to shelters.

The Israeli army fired several interceptor missiles to neutralize the attack. At least three explosions were heard in several parts of central occupied Palestine following the Yemeni operation. The attack was followed by a fire in the city of Tamra in the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

The Yemeni army attacked the Ramat David Airbase in the northwest of occupied Palestine early on Friday morning.

Yahya Saree at the end of his statement emphasized that Arab and Muslim nations must live up to their religious, moral, and humanitarian committments towards the people of Gaza.

