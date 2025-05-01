South Korea’s acting president Han Duck-soo resigns

News of his resignation comes amid reports that he has his sights on the presidency, with South Korean media reporting that he will be launching his presidential campaign on Friday, DW reported.

Han is being seen as a potential conservative standard bearer, with the main conservative People Power Party in turmoil following then-President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law early in December, 2024.

Han justified his decision in a televised briefing on Thursday. He said he has "finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us."

"I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility," Han said.

South Korean law requires Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok to stand in as acting president.

