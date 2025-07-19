Ex-South Korean pres. indicted as investigation continues

The new charges include obstruction of the exercise of others’ rights by abuse of authority, ordering the deletion of records and blocking the execution of arrest warrants, the prosecutor’s office said in a briefing, Reuters news agency reported.

Yoon has been on trial on charges of insurrection, which is punishable by death or life imprisonment, facing additional charges since the special prosecutor was appointed in June to take over the cases against him.

Yoon has denied all wrongdoing. His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new charges.

The impeached and deposed former leader has been jailed at Seoul Detention Center since earlier this month, and a court earlier this week rejected his request to be freed from detention.

MA/PR