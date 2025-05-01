US backs Israel over attacks on UN agencies in Gaza

US officials said the strikes were potentially lawful, Press TV reported.

On the third day of hearings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday, the US delegation rejected the opinion held by more than 40 nations that Israel has breached international law in the attacks on the UN and international organizations since October 2023.

Josh Simmons from the US State Department legal team told the ICJ that international law “does not impose any unqualified obligations on an occupying power” with respect to humanitarian assistance provided by the UN, international organizations, and third states.

“In the law of occupation, military and humanitarian interests converge,” said Simmons, the senior bureau official of the Office of the Legal Adviser at the US Department of State.

Reflecting Israel’s view, Simmons questioned the impartiality of UNRWA as a relief provider.

“There are serious concerns about UNRWA’s impartiality, including information that Hamas has used UNRWA facilities and that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 (2023) attack against Israel,” said the US official.

Simmons referred to Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which concerns the humanitarian obligations of an occupying power, saying the provision does not impose an absolute duty to permit relief to the population under its control.

The US Department of Justice recently decided that UNRWA was not immune from legal action in the United States.

UNRWA is the primary source of humanitarian support for an estimated 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in occupied Palestine and neighboring countries.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 290 UNRWA staff members and carried out at least 830 attacks on the agency's premises and people sheltering in them.

The third day of hearings at the ICJ is underway, focusing on Israel’s obligation to facilitate humanitarian aid in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The US and Hungary are the only two states that have so far defended Israel during the proceedings.

MNA