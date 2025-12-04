Iran stronger militarily compared to before 12-day war

Speaking on Thursday afternoon in a ceremony attended by families of martyrs on National Mather's Day, general Nasirzadeh recalled the 12-day agggression by the Israeli regime backed by the United States against Iran, saying that "Thanks God, all the damage that was sustained [during the 12-day war] has been repaired and the Ministry of Defense's strength has become even higher compared to the time before the war. This path will continue with strength and without any negligence."

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the country, the defense minister added that "The enemy does not want Iran to become powerful; that is why it assassinates our scientists and targets infrastructure. The only way to confront it is to become stronger in all areas."

He said elsewhere in his address to the ceremony that resistance is the only way that the "rightness front" has against "falsehood front".

He highlighted that the commander of all Iranian armed forces, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, spearheads the "rightness front" in the battle against "falsehood front".

MNA/6678139