Caracas, Tehran to continue supporting peace diplomacy

According to Mehr News Agency, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto announced that Venezuela and Iran will continue supporting justice and peace diplomacy, emphasizing the two nations’ shared strategic vision. His remarks came during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegeni, held at the Iranian Embassy.

In a message published on his official Telegram channel, Gil said the meeting focused on reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening their strategic alliance. He noted that bilateral cooperation enables both sides to deepen efforts to defend political, popular, and territorial sovereignty, advance social development, and promote a multipolar world order.

Speaking on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, Gil expressed Venezuela’s sincere appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its solidarity and support in the face of US threats targeting Venezuela and the wider Caribbean and Latin American region.

