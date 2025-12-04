Iran defeated by Croatia at 2025 President’s Cup

The Iranian team failed to win any points in Group B, losing to Switzerland, Hungary and Senegal, and Croatia lost all three of their matches against Romania, Denmark and Japan in Group A.

The Iranian women will face Uruguay and Paraguay on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

The top three teams from each of the four concluded groups have advanced to the main round, taking with them the points secured against the other qualified teams, while the fourth-placed sides went directly to the President’s Cup, where the standings start from scratch.

MNA