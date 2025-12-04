Russia's Putin arrives in India for summit talks with PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Indian air force base Palam, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Putin will work in New Delhi on December 4-5, according to Sputnik.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the airport. Prime Minister Modi met Putin at the plane ramp.

A red carpet was laid out in front of the ramp of Putin's plane, and a guard of honor lined up along it. The Russian leader was greeted by Indian dancers who performed a traditional welcome dance.

After that Putin and Modi traveled to their informal meeting in the same car. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi began their conversation in Modi's car, a Sputnik's correspondent reported.

Russia and India share a common vision for the planet's future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said speaking about Putin's visit in New Delhi.

India is Russia's major partner, and relations between Moscow and New Delhi are developed and multifaceted, Peskov said, adding that Russia and India cooperate in the most sensitive areas, including sharing technologies.

