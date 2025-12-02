Europe ended its role in Iran nuclear talks after snapback

Talking to local Iranian media on Tuesday, the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf assessed the current situation of some foreign actors and spoke about recent developments in the field of international politics.

"The assessment is that European foreign policy is at its weakest point in history today due to the most clumsy decisions," said Ghalibaf.

"In the case of the JCPOA, after the United States withdrew, European countries finally activated the snapback mechanism under direct pressure from the United States," assessed the speaker, adding that "With this action, Europe effectively eliminated its role in the Iranian nuclear issue and was left out of the game."

"Europe does not play any independent role in the Ukraine crisis and its actions are limited to two things: 1. Financing the purchase of weapons from the United States. 2. Purchasing expensive gas from the United States to supply to its citizens," he further said.

"These two wrong strategic decisions have caused Europe to completely lose its influence and role at the regional and global levels," according to Ghalibaf.

The three major European powers France, Germany and the United Kingdom, who were participants in the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA triggered the snapback mechanism to return the previous UN sanctions on Iran in October. Iran, along with Russia and China considered their move illegitimate because the trio never lived up to their commitments to the JCPOA after the illegal US withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

