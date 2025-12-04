Ortagus suggested striking Nasrallah’s funeral ceremony

According to Lebanon's MTV, Israeli Channel 14 reported that US envoy Morgan Ortagus, who was visiting Israel shortly before the funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, suggested to Israeli officials that they strike the funeral ceremony at Beirut’s Sports City Stadium, arguing that senior Hezbollah figures would be present.

According to the channel, the Israeli side did not act on her suggestion and ultimately decided not to attack, despite Israeli warplanes flying over the Lebanese capital during the massive funeral procession.

On October 28, the unprecedented terrorist act by the Zionist regime assassinated Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in the heart of Beirut's residential areas using advanced American weapons.

MNA/