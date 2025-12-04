Velayati condemns PGCC statement on trio islands

"The recent statement from the PGCC issued after their meeting, which contains repeated and baseless claims about the three Iranian islands as well as the fictitious ownership plan for the Arash oil field, once again showed that some governments have chosen the path of creating tension and are following the policies of foreigners instead of stepping on the path of rational and constructive interaction," said Velayati in reaction to the PGCC statement which once again stated the UAE claims to the three Iranian islands Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

"The islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, as well as the Arash oil field, are an inseparable part of the historical territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and any claim about their ownership is false and has no legal value," the advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said.

MNA