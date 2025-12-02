What you need to know about upgraded Jamaran Destroyer

Sixteen years after joining the fleet, the vessel—belonging to the Mowj-class of Iranian-designed warships—has re-entered service with significantly expanded operational capability.

A return to indigenous warship construction after centuries

The launch of Jamaran in 2010 marked Iran’s re-entry into the very small group of nations capable of independently designing and manufacturing major naval surface combatants. Before the Mowj project began in the mid-2000s, the last documented era of Iranian indigenous warship construction dated back to the Safavid period, when massive “Gourab” and "Ghorab" vessels operated in the Persian Gulf.

With Jamaran, Iran positioned itself among fewer than 15 countries with the ability to design and build destroyers.

A major upgrade: Jamaran’s 2024 modernization

Recent modernization has reportedly increased the destroyer’s combat effectiveness by “at least five times” compared to its original 2010 configuration. Imagery and official information indicate that nearly all major operational systems have been redesigned or replaced:

Radar & Sensors: Legacy radars have been replaced with an advanced Iranian phased-array radar—likely derived from the “Bavar” or “Eagle Eye” systems—substantially extending air-detection range (200+ km) and improving tracking precision.

Air Defense: A new vertical launch system (VLS) for medium-range surface-to-air missiles with an estimated range of 50–120 km has been installed.

Anti-Ship Missiles: Older Noor and Qader missiles have been replaced with longer-range systems, including the latest versions of Ghadir or comparable 300-km-class anti-ship cruise missiles.

Electronic Warfare: Jamaran has received new-generation jamming, deception, and radar-warning suites designed to counter advanced anti-ship threats.

Propulsion & Endurance: Enhanced engines, expanded fuel and freshwater capacity, and upgraded damage-control systems now allow missions lasting up to 60 days without coastal support.

Sixteen years of operational experience

Throughout its service life, Jamaran has played a central role in the Iranian Navy’s missions:

Escorted more than 4,500 Iranian commercial vessels and tankers through the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb.

Participated in numerous Iranian Navy flotillas deployed to international waters.

Successfully countered dozens of pirate attacks and maritime threats.

Joined major exercises including Velayat, Zolfaghar, and trilateral drills with Russia and China.

Rescued crew members of several foreign vessels in the Indian Ocean.

The new mission: From the Persian Gulf to the heart of the oceans

Jamaran is currently operating in the Indian Ocean with several defined objectives:

Participation in a large international naval exercise—likely in the Indian Ocean region or involving members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Escort missions for commercial convoys along high-risk maritime routes.

Port visits to multiple countries as part of naval diplomacy and flag-showing operations.

Real-world testing of its newly upgraded systems under oceanic conditions.

More than a destroyer: A symbol of Iran’s maritime ambitions

Jamaran’s redeployment, following its extensive upgrade, represents more than a routine naval mission. It signals the maturation of Iran’s maritime defense industry—one that can design, build, operate, overhaul, and modernize a major surface combatant independently.

The upgraded destroyer underscores Iran’s ambition to protect its maritime interests far beyond its territorial waters and to maintain a long-term presence in strategic international waterways.

