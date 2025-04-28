Kyrgyz President expresses sympathy over Bandar Abbas tragedy

In this message, Kyrgyz President prayed for the recovery of the injured.

The number of people injured in the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion has climbed to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson.

Iranian officials, emergency services, health departments, and crisis management teams are trying to ensure that victims and their families receive the necessary care and that potentially affected facilities are secured and rehabilitated.

Authorities have further reassured the public that an in-depth investigation is underway to establish the cause of the explosion and prevent its recurrence.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

