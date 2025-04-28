"Any military strike will be reciprocated"; Iran warns Israel

In a strong message, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Israeli threats as "detached from reality" and warned that any military strike would meet immediate retaliation.

Here is the full text of the statement made by the top Iranian diplomat, which was posted on the X social media platform:

Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response.

What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.

Conveniently, Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team—who failed to reach a deal with Iran—are FALSELY casting our indirect negotiations with the Trump administration as another JCPOA.

Let me be clear:

Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course. We can only hope our U.S. counterparts are equally steadfast.

Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends. Nothing Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team say or do will change this reality.

There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated.

US President Donald Trump recently said that he is "pretty sure" that his administration will be able to make a deal with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there," Trump told White House pool reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

The Iran-US negotiations in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday ended with the negotiating teams agreeing to hold the next round of talks next week.

"The discussions between the Iranian and American delegation experts progressed and reached the details on mutual expectations and demands," the correspondent of the Iranian national TV and radio known as IRIB said in a report.

"Technical talks between Iranian and American delegations progressed and reached the detailed phase," the IRIB reporter added.

MP/6449450