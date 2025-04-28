Diplomat reveals details of 3rd round of Iran-US talks

The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission announced that the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stated in a commission session that Iran would not negotiate over its red lines in talks with the US.

According to Mehr News Agency’s reporter, Ebrahim Rezaei, provided details of Sunday's commission meeting, explaining that Takht-Ravanchi presented a report on the recent negotiations held in Muscat, Oman. Takht-Ravanchi also referenced the two previous rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome, emphasizing that while earlier discussions were general, the expectation now was to move toward detailed negotiations.

He highlighted the contradictory positions taken by the Americans and stressed that uranium enrichment inside Iran remains a clear red line that will not be compromised. This round of talks focused on defining a framework to move into more detailed discussions, according to him.

Rezaei added that Takht-Ravanchi pointed out that Oman acted—and continues to act—as a mediator in the negotiations.

Rezaei further elaborated that the third round of negotiations revolved around two main pillars: ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program and lifting all sanctions.

Takht-Ravanchi also informed the commission that the next round of negotiations is scheduled for the upcoming Saturday, although the location has not yet been determined. He assessed the Oman talks as “not negative,” noting that there were no threats or bad behavior during the discussions, and predicted that future sessions would delve into greater details.

Additionally, Takht-Ravanchi reiterated that Iran would not tie its economy to the outcome of the negotiations and would maintain a cautious approach. He also highlighted ongoing high-level coordination with China and Russia.

The senior Iranian diplomat also stressed that topics such as zero enrichment and missile capabilities are among Iran’s non-negotiable red lines, asserting that these issues have not been brought into the talks and that the focus remains solely on the nuclear file. If any party attempts to impose additional demands, he said, Iran will reject them and will continue negotiations based on its established principles and instructions.

