FM Spox. sympathizes with victims of Bandar Abbas explosion

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of Saturday's blast at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in the death of 18 people and injuries to 800 others.

“Our nation mourns the loss of our beloved citizens in the tragic blast at Shahid Rajaee Port,” Baqaei wrote on his X account on Saturday.

He prayed to God to grant patience and strength to the families of the victim of the deadly blast and wished for the full recovery of the injured.

The tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port has so far resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 18 people and injuries to over 800 others.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, as authorities continue to evaluate the situation and provide support to those affected.

MNA/IRN