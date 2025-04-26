UK foreign secretary to visit Persian Gulf states, incl. Oman

According to local British media, Lammy is travelling to the Persian Gulf on Saturday after he attends the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, alongside the Prime Minister.

In Oman, he will discuss recent US-Iran talks, the media report added.

He will also visit Qatar and hold talks with its leaders about boosting trade with the UK.

Both visits also give the Foreign Secretary the chance to discuss the latest efforts to push the Palestinian resistance movement and Israeli regime's talks as well as Yemenis’ pro-Palestine operations in the Red Sea.

MNA