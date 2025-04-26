  1. Politics
Informed source reveals details of 3rd round of Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – An informed source has revealed more details about the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

"We have the issue of lifting sanctions and the nuclear issue, and we will not have discussions on other issues, including missile issues. Iran is ready to reach a lasting understanding," the source told Mehr News Agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat yesterday at the head of a political and technical delegation and met twice with her Omani counterpart to discuss the implementation arrangements for indirect talks.

One of the distinguishing features of this round of negotiations is the technical meetings between Iran and the United States.

