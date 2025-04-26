Tehran to host Iran Expo 2025 on Monday

In this edition of the exhibition, Iran's maximum production and export capacities in various goods and services sectors will be showcased.

Additionally, specialized and expert-level meetings and discussions will be held to develop and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

This significant economic event will not only be an effective step in deepening the long-standing and friendly relations among the participating countries but also serve as a platform for expanding trade and economic cooperation at various levels.

The exhibition will run through May 2, 2025.

MNA