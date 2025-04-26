  1. Technology
Apr 26, 2025, 1:44 PM

Tehran to host Iran Expo 2025 on Monday

Tehran to host Iran Expo 2025 on Monday

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The 7th Export Capabilities Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday April 28.

In this edition of the exhibition, Iran's maximum production and export capacities in various goods and services sectors will be showcased.

Additionally, specialized and expert-level meetings and discussions will be held to develop and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

This significant economic event will not only be an effective step in deepening the long-standing and friendly relations among the participating countries but also serve as a platform for expanding trade and economic cooperation at various levels.

The exhibition will run through May 2, 2025.

MNA

News ID 231050
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News