Iran to gear up for largest trade event on upbeat mood

The Export Capabilities Exhibition, simply known as Iran Expo, is a platform to bring manufacturers, exporters, and investors together and provide foreign visitors with a comprehensive view of the country’s export capabilities with the ultimate goal of boosting non-oil exports, according to Press TV.

It is a multi-industry exhibition, representing a wide range of sectors which seek to put their latest advancements and innovations on show in order to expand trade and promote the quality of their products.

Faced with the most draconian sanctions ever, Iranian businesses have found ways to survive and thrive and keep the economy ticking.

Iran Expo is an important step in the country’s bid to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues. The event, in its 7th version this year, is expected to attract thousands of entrepreneurs looking for trade and investment opportunities.

Its itinerary includes hosting business matchmaking sessions and panel discussions on global market trends.

The exhibition this year is being held while indirect talks between Iran and the US have raised hopes of an improvement in trade with the Islamic Republic. Thus, the number of participants is expected to be significantly higher compared to previous years.

Their participation can create a major transformation in Iran's economy, and improve production, employment, and prosperity if major agreements are signed.

In recent year, Iranian companies have been able to significantly increase their technical capabilities to produce various products.

What underpins the importance of the Iran Expo is the prevailing situation in Iran's economy and the need for a broad and comprehensive introduction of its commercial and investment capabilities and capacities.

In fact, the exhibition enables the country to project its economic power and its position on the global stage. Iran, with its rich resources and extensive economic infrastructure, along with its skilled and young workforce, has a significant share in the global economic market.

The Tehran event is especially an opportunity for Iranian knowledge-based companies to showcase their capabilities to the world in producing advanced technologies and to market their high-tech products.

Finding new business partners and attracting investors depends on exchanging information and explaining business development strategies. This happens when economic actors and trade delegates travel to get first-hand feedback on potentials and capacities within a country. One way to invite trade delegations is to hold attractive, specialized, and high-quality international exhibitions.

Politics should also be used to support the economy, where the government should help twin holding exhibitions with increased diplomatic interactions with countries.

In other words, the state must allow for constructive interactions, and create conditions for businessmen and investors to easily communicate with their counterparts in other countries including through participation in international exhibitions.

Iran Expo is an opportunity to increase export markets. Limiting exports to certain countries is not only inconsistent with Iran’s capacities, but also leads to the shrinking of its economy. What is needed is to employ all the country’s resources and strengthen its economy.

Last year’s exhibition featured more than 700 knowledge-based companies, presenting some 1,500 products and a unique opportunity to expand scientific diplomacy with world countries.

By introducing these products and achievements to the global market, Iran Expo plays a significant role in the leap of knowledge-based industry.

Iran’s brilliant scientific achievements and their industrialization over the past years have provided an unparalleled capacity for the growth of its exports.

