Iran Oil Show 2025 to be held in Tehran on May 8

150 foreign companies from 14 countries and hundreds of competent domestic companies in the fields of oil, gas and petrochemicals will showcase their latest products and achievements in this edition of the exhibition.

The 29th International Iran Oil and Gas Exhibition 2025 is one of the most popular international events in Iran’s related industries, and it provides great chances for businesses, manufacturers, suppliers, commercial media, and other activists in related sectors to put their products, services, technologies, and business ideas to show.

The 29th International Exhibition of Iran Oil and Gas 2025 is a great opportunity for B2B cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and refining industry.

The International Exhibition of Iran Oil and Gas (Iran Oil Show 2025) can provide a suitable platform with a chance to be familiar with the latest technologies in related industries in Iran and other countries attending the exhibition.

MNA