Yemen strikes Jaffa, Haifa with missiles: military spox

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday, "The missile unit targeted a vital target in occupied Haifa with a hypersonic ballistic missile. This hypersonic missile hit its target in Haifa, and the enemy's defense systems failed to intercept it."

He added that "The missile fired at Haifa sparked lot of panic and forced the Zionist settlers to flee to shelters."

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces also emphasized, "The drone unit also targeted a vital target in Jaffa with a Jaffa drone."

"Our people will not stop performing their duty and will continue supporting operations until the war on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted," Saree underscored.

