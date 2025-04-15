Don't approach US vessels, Yemenis tell ships in Red Sea

The Yemeni armed forces have warned ships attempting to safely pass through the Red Sea not to approach US warships, according to Lebanese-based Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Yemen’s armed forces added that Yemen's combat readiness to confront the aircraft carrier “Carl Vinson”, which has arrived in the Red Sea to join the “Harry Truman” aircraft carrier is different from previous times because this vessel is considered as one of the most important US ships, and targeting it means targeting the symbol of the country's naval power.

Military sources in Yemen also announced that based on information received, the Harry Truman aircraft carrier has been damaged several times in recent weeks and needs repairs. The dispatch of the Vinson aircraft carrier also confirms this information.

Yemeni forces have demonstrated that they are monitoring all American movements, especially since most of their airstrikes are carried out by B-2 bombers from the Diego Garcia base in the Pacific Ocean, not the Truman aircraft carrier, the report added.

